Ferrari’s on St. Armands Circle for Flight to the North Pole charity

Joe Gliksman, member of Ferrari Drivers SRQ Club, opens the hood of his Ferrari and let's...
Joe Gliksman, member of Ferrari Drivers SRQ Club, opens the hood of his Ferrari and let's locals sit inside at the event.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

This morning hundreds of Suncoast locals and tourists gathered on St. Armands Circle for a charity event.

‘Flight to the North Pole’ was started by Sidney Ettedui in 1985 to provide financial and emotional support for children with terminal illnesses and their families in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The charity teamed up with many vendors and Ferrari owners for a fundraising event today. The sports car owners made a minimum donation of $50 to park their car on the circle.

106 members of the ‘Ferrari Drivers SRQ Club’ came out to help raise money. We spoke with Joe Gliksman, a member of the club, who was accompanied by his Ferrari 458 Italia Spider.

‘We do this to help the community but more importantly to help a good cause,’ Gliksman said. ‘Some people are going around with boxes and people are donating cash, a lot of the vendors have stuff for sale, and all the proceeds go to the charity,’ he continued.

Many eventgoers originally had no idea about the charity, and of course we’re intrigued by the 67 sparkly sports cars.

‘It’s great that all these people could come together with these beautiful vehicles,’ said Bryan Lytle, who lives in Sarasota. ‘But the underlying effect is that they’re giving to a charity that is very worthwhile,’ he added.

The foundation hosts 2 car shows annually to raise money. They collect up to $25,000 per event.

