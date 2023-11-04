Fentanyl dealer sells to undercover Sarasota detective

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An unwitting alleged drug dealer tried to get $80 for a small bag of white powder fentanyl, but what he got instead was a ride in the back of a police cruiser.

It all went down at the 7/11 on Tuttle Ave. on Nov. 1. A detective recorded everything--first the dealer, Corry Stanford, identified the drugs, and then he tried to sell them.

A quick test with a field reactant proved that the fentanyl was real, but after the arrest, further testing confirmed it.

Reports show that Stanford posted his $20,000 bail on the same day as his arrest--but his arraignment will be on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.