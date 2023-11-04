Advertise With Us
Carlton Water Treatment Facility ribbon-cutting ceremony

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Carlton Water Treatment Facility on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. The $52 million dollar improvements to the Carlton Water Treatment Facility started in November of 2019.

According to a Sarasota County Government social media post, the ceremony will be held onsite at 1255 N. Mabry Carlton Parkway.

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook for those who cannot make it.

