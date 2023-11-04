Carlton Water Treatment Facility ribbon-cutting ceremony

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Carlton Water Treatment Facility on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. The $52 million dollar improvements to the Carlton Water Treatment Facility started in November of 2019.

According to a Sarasota County Government social media post, the ceremony will be held onsite at 1255 N. Mabry Carlton Parkway.

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook for those who cannot make it.

