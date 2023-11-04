Bradenton woman sentenced for wire fraud and money laundering

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A U.S. district judge sentenced 46-year-old Lori Ann Nademus to nine years and two months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering.

The court also made Nademus forfeit a 10-carat white gold and diamond wedding ring traced her schemes, as well as 9.75 million in profit.

Nademus pled guilty on March 17, 2023 after pulling several people into various fake investment opportunities, like providing water to third world countries, purchasing trusts in Liechtenstein, leveraging a gold mine, and more--all while assuring her “investors” that their money was safe, backed up by her own immense wealth.

The funds she laundered then became fuel for a bevy of luxuries, including international travel, luxury residences, and high-end jewelry. When investors began to wonder where their money was, Nademus promised them a higher return at a later time.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.