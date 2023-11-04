Bradenton Police Department’s “Don’t Block the Box” stops 13 drivers

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department conducted their “Don’t Block the Box” enforcement on 9th Street W. on Friday afternoon. A visible police presence stopped 13 drivers who were blocking an intersection.

According to a BPD social media post. when a driver enters an intersection without enough space to clear the other side, they prohibit cross traffic from moving, cause gridlock, and are endangering pedestrians, other drivers, and first responders.

Blocking the intersection is a violation of Florida Law, and if found guilty you could face a fine of $166.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.