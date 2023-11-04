Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Actor Dylan McDermott to be the first speaker on Caring for Children Charities Speaker Series

Dylan McDermott (AP Photo)
Dylan McDermott (AP Photo)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominated actor, Dylan McDermott will be the first speaker on the Caring for Children Charities Speaker Series.

McDermott will be live on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Florida Studio “Keating Theatre”, 1241 North Palm Avenue.

Free covered parking will be available at Morgan Stanley offices, 2 North Tamiami Trail.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These five defendants face charges of organized scheme to defraud, racketeering, grand theft,...
Five arrested on racketeering, identity theft charges
FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights...
Celine Dion makes rare public appearance, first in nearly 4 years
This is a picture of former BPD officer Nicholas Votto. The department says he has not been...
Manatee County pet-sitter, former deputy charged with animal cruelty
An ordinary traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on the run from Georgia authorities for...
Sarasota traffic stop leads to arrest of longtime fugitive
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Late-night gunfire disrupts Bradenton neighborhood

Latest News

BPD's "Dont Block the Box" enforcement.
Bradenton Police Department’s “Don’t Block the Box” stops 13 drivers
Joe Gliksman, member of Ferrari Drivers SRQ Club, opens the hood of his Ferrari and let's...
Ferrari’s on St. Armands Circle for Flight to the North Pole charity
Reminder to change smoke detector batteries as time change approaches
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office pulled a man out on parole over for dangerous driving and...
Man out on parole for cocaine sales arrested for cocaine possession