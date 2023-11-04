Actor Dylan McDermott to be the first speaker on Caring for Children Charities Speaker Series

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominated actor, Dylan McDermott will be the first speaker on the Caring for Children Charities Speaker Series.

McDermott will be live on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Florida Studio “Keating Theatre”, 1241 North Palm Avenue.

Free covered parking will be available at Morgan Stanley offices, 2 North Tamiami Trail.

