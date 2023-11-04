2023 Florida International Air Show wraps up Sunday

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday marks the final day of this year’s Florida International Air Show. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other aviation marvels will take to the skies over Charlotte County at the Punta Gorda Air Center. Officials said it’s the first time that’s happened since 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, construction and COVID-19 concerns grounded the show.

This year, with everything in place, spokespersons said they’re excited for the 70 pilots and crew. “The Punta Gorda Airport has changed quite a bit as it expands with Allegiant, however, we’re excited about the Punta Gorda Air Center and the tremendous number of planes and jets,” said Steve Lineberry, with the Florida International Air Show Media and Marketing Relations. Officials said the last time the Thunderbirds performed in Punta Gorda in 2019, an estimated 75,000 people were in attendance.

They also said it generated more than 5 million dollars for the Charlotte county economy. More information about Sunday’s schedule and ticket information can be located at: FloridaAirShow.com, or by searching their organization on Facebook.

