USF-Manatee, Science & Technology Center to host red tide lecture

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and the Science & Technology Society will host a panel discussion on red tide featuring several local experts.

The event will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Sarasota-Manatee campus. The event was scheduled in response to significant and frequent occurrences of red tide in the Suncoast over the past few years.

Red tide occurs when a naturally occurring algae grow out of control and release toxins that can harm humans, as well sea life. It also turns ocean water red or a murky brown.

Topics to be addressed during the seminar include the causes of red tide; an update on efforts to mitigate it; the prognosis for the future; and how efforts to reduce red tide might be affected by pending legislation in Tallahassee.The seminar, to be held in the Selby Auditorium on the Sarasota-Manatee campus, is open to the public. Admission is $10 for members of the Science &Technology Society, and $20 for nonmembers. Admission is free for faculty and students at all area schools, as well as USF staff members.

