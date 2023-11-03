Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Turning Points ‘Stand Down’ event to give back to veterans

Turning Points Annual Stand Down
Turning Points Annual Stand Down(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The 25th Annual Turning Points “Stand Down” event is taking place Saturday.

Stand Down focuses on helping veterans and non-veterans who on on the brink of homelessness or who are experiencing homelessness, receive critical needs services. Anyone who comes to Stand Down receives services that day.

The aims to help low-income veterans by providing free resources such as medical and dental screenings, eye exams and haircuts.

This will be at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto on Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon .

There is a free shuttle with pick-up at Turning Points and the Salvation Army starting at 6:30 a.m. on Nov 5. There are also free MCAT bus services to Stand Down throughout Manatee County. Tell the Driver you are going to Stand Down. Sarasota County Area Transit will provide free service on the R7. 99 with Manatee County Area Transit.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These five defendants face charges of organized scheme to defraud, racketeering, grand theft,...
Five arrested on racketeering, identity theft charges
This is a picture of former BPD officer Nicholas Votto. The department says he has not been...
Manatee County pet-sitter, former LEO charged with animal cruelty
Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge
Manatee Ave Bridge construction completed
FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights...
Celine Dion makes rare public appearance, first in nearly 4 years
Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized
Port Charlotte man arrested on Halloween, pumpkin seized as evidence

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 7
Lawmakers look to boost security at Jewish schools
In Florida, there are nearly 49,000 HOAs covering about 9.6 million residents, according to a...
Lawmakers vow to consider bills to improve HOA transparency, accountability
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County announces closures for Veterans Day
Congressman Greg Steube
Congressman Steube’s disaster tax relief legislation passes committee unanimously