Turning Points ‘Stand Down’ event to give back to veterans

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The 25th Annual Turning Points “Stand Down” event is taking place Saturday.

Stand Down focuses on helping veterans and non-veterans who on on the brink of homelessness or who are experiencing homelessness, receive critical needs services. Anyone who comes to Stand Down receives services that day.

The aims to help low-income veterans by providing free resources such as medical and dental screenings, eye exams and haircuts.

This will be at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto on Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon .

There is a free shuttle with pick-up at Turning Points and the Salvation Army starting at 6:30 a.m. on Nov 5. There are also free MCAT bus services to Stand Down throughout Manatee County. Tell the Driver you are going to Stand Down. Sarasota County Area Transit will provide free service on the R7. 99 with Manatee County Area Transit.

