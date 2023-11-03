TPA launches the first ‘air taxi’ test flight in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Airport, city and state officials gathered at Tampa International Airport on Thursday morning to witness the first-ever electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft test flight at a large U.S. airport, as well as the first to test in the state of Florida.

Volocopter, a Germany-based pioneer of urban air mobility and eVTOL manufacturer, and Tampa International Airport teamed up to bring the test flight to Tampa.

During the test, the “air taxi” successfully completed the 8-minute flight.

Officials say this test flight was a major step in understanding how the technology might be used in the future.

