Sarasota County announces closures for Veterans Day

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as regularly scheduled for residential customers in unincorporated Sarasota County on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Chemical Collection Center located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road in Nokomis will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.