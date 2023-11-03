Sarasota County announces closures for Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County government offices and recreation centers will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.
The County has also announced the following closures:
- The Central County Landfill Administration Office.
- Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Center and The Re-Uz-It Shop located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road.
- The Jackson Road Chemical Collection Center remains closed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
- Knights Trail Park is closed Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday Nov. 11.
- Sarasota County Libraries and the Historical Resource Center are closed Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, with the exception of Shannon Staub Library, which will be open Saturday, Nov. 11, from 1-5 p.m.
- Breeze Transit administrative offices and ticket outlets will be closed.
- University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Sarasota County Extension Office.
- The Florida Department of Health - Sarasota.
Operating and open:
- All Breeze services will operate regular hours on Friday, Nov. 10.
- Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as regularly scheduled for residential customers in unincorporated Sarasota County on Friday, Nov. 10.
- The Chemical Collection Center located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- The Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road in Nokomis will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.