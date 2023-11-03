More lanes opening on 44th Avenue East

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When it comes to responding to emergencies, it’s no secret that often every second counts.

“In our profession, time is of the essence,” says East Manatee Fire Rescue’s Paul Wren.

But he says as the Suncoast continues to experience a population boom, getting to the scene of emergencies has become increasingly challenging. Wren says in the last 15 to 20 years, his district’s population has grown from about 40,000 people to just shy of 100,000.

“I remember when this station was a single lane each way. Now it’s two lanes each way which are very commonly bumper to bumper. This can affect some of our responses out of the station and actually getting out on the road,” Wren recalls, adding navigating some of the major east to west roads can slow down his teams response time.

“Right now, we still see that substantial backup on SR-70 and SR-64, and in a lot of cases, University Parkway,” he says.

This is a problem Manatee County Public Works director Chad Butzow is well aware of.

“A six lane SR-70 and a six lane SR-64, those roads probably aren’t getting any bigger anytime soon, but yet the community is still growing,” says Butzow.

The county is working on extending 44th Avenue East to create an alternative route to the busy state roads, now completing four of their six projects on the road as the full four lanes open up from 45th Street East to 62nd Street East.

They are also currently working on an overpass above I-75 that will connect 44th Avenue, which is something that first responders say will make things safer for residents.

“It will allow us to have more avenues to be able to respond to our neighboring districts as well,” says Wren.

