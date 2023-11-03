First Alert Weather: A warm-up continues into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A packet of upper-level energy is helping to return moisture to the Suncoast today. Also, wind speeds will be coming down a bit, and an east wind will combine with lots of sunshine to help boost weekend temperatures into the mid-80s. The air will remain stable enough that rain chances stay minimal into next week.

By the weekend the air temperatures will top out in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Boaters, as always, should get updated forecasts over the weekend. Winds will remain elevated, although not as high as in previous days. Boaters can expect a 15-20 kt. wind.

The tropics will not impact the forecast in the near future. Any development will be confined to the Caribbean.

Perhaps later next week there may be a slight rain chanche. However, the first half of the week will be dry and without rain.

