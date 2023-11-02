Sarasota man arrested for threats against Jewish group

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is now being charged with threatening to injure people in New York.

This comes following a criminal complaint that was filed against 21-year-old, Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel on Oct. 21.

According to an affidavit, Patel called and threatened the World Jewish Congress in New York City via a voicemail. Patel shared his name on the call and is alleged to have say “If had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis.

Patel could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

