Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer changed his plea to guilty Thursday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, becoming the first of five officers charged to reverse course.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s office, Desmond Mills Jr. agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice, as well as related state charges related to Nichols’ death.

The statement said he also agreed to cooperate with state and federal investigations, including civil rights investigations by the U.S. Justice Department.

Federal and state prosecutors agreed to a recommended sentence of 15 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycle accident in Manatee County.
One person injured following crash involving bicycle
Help us solve a crime!
Bradenton Police searching for suspect
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized
Port Charlotte man arrested on Halloween, pumpkin seized as evidence
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Congrats Mrs. Peacher
Chalkboard Champions: Aubrey Peacher
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines adds new nonstop route from SRQ to Philly
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall listens to a reporter's question following oral...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment