Port Charlotte convicted felon found in possession of trafficking amounts of drugs, firearms

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A search warrant led deputies to discovering trafficking amounts of multiple substances, along with firearms, in the home of Richard Decker, a convicted felon in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County deputies executed a lawful search warrant at Decker’s residence in Port Charlotte on Wednesday. During the search of the residence, the CCSO Narcotics Unit located the following items:

10.26 pounds of marijuana

1.02 pounds of cocaine

8.8 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms

57.3 grams of THC wax

$9,252.00 of U.S. currency

117.27 ounces of Promethazine/Codeine syrup

One handgun, one rifle, numerous rounds of ammunition

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

At the same time that the search was being conducted, Decker was stopped for a traffic infraction a short distance away. This stop ultimately led to Decker being placed under arrest for possession of controlled substances without a prescription and possession of paraphernalia. During this interaction, Decker was also advised that deputies were executing the search warrant at his home.

At the conclusion of the search warrant, Decker was additionally charged with:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Codeine

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell Within 1,000 ft of a Church (x3)

Possession of Controlled Substance (Psilocybin mushrooms)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon x2

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Child Neglect

Decker was transported to the Charlotte County Jail, where he is being held on a $195,000 bond.

