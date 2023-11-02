North Port man convicted for sexual offenses against children

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - David Kidd has been convicted of numerous sexual offenses against children. The crimes were committed over the last ten years.

Believing to be the defendant’s only victim, the older victim in this case kept the sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of the defendant to herself for years.

According to the report, Kidd, a trusted adult in her life, told her not to tell anyone “what they did.” He told her to keep it “between them.” And she did until she saw the defendant take her little sister into a bedroom and close the door. She heard what the defendant told her sister and realized that she was not his only victim.

To protect her sister from the defendant, she approached a trusted teacher and disclosed that she and her sister were being sexually abused.

A thorough investigation led by Detective Nathan Gendron of the North Port Police Department revealed the extent of the crimes the defendant committed against his victims.

Kidd’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

