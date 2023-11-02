Advertise With Us
Manatee County pet-sitter charged with animal cruelty

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man has been charged with animal cruelty after investigators uncovered a video showing cruelty toward a dog named Grizzly. Officials say the man operates a pet sitting business.

Manatee County Animal Services, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Attorney’s Office investigated the crime in a joint investigation, charging Nicholas Anthony Zotto with Animal Cruelty, a First Degree Misdemeanor. The video was posted to social media, prompting several people to call authorities.

Zotto was previously employed as a deputy with the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, but has since been terminated by the agency in connection with the incident under scrutiny. The Manatee County Animal Services has also cited Nicholas Anthony Zotto with civil ordinance violations of Manatee County Ordinances concerning his operation of the business “Pawsome Sitters.”

