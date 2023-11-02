Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says

A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a Love's in South Carolina when he was pinned between his own pickup truck and a semitruck.(AP Photo)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man who was working on his vehicle in a Love’s Travel Center parking lot was killed when he was hit by a semitruck, officials said.

The collision happened at a Love’s in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 29-year-old John Victor Vanslytman of Maitland, Florida, died at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The coroner said Vanslytman was standing on a six-foot step ladder while working under the hood of his pickup truck in the parking lot.

Then, a semitruck entered the parking lot while attempting to make a turn. It hit Vanslytman, and he was pinned between the semitruck and his own vehicle.

Officials said first responders attempted to resuscitate Vanslytman but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycle accident in Manatee County.
One person injured following crash involving bicycle
Help us solve a crime!
Bradenton Police searching for suspect
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized
Port Charlotte man arrested on Halloween, pumpkin seized as evidence
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft will pay $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say