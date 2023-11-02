Man arrested for credit card theft, jack-o-lantern seized as evidence

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was arrested on charges of credit card theft and deputies say subsequent purchases helped track him down.

On Oct. 29, Charlotte County deputies took a report at a Chili’s of theft of an employee’s wallet.

The victim told deputies she believed she had dropped her wallet in the parking lot of work one day and searched for it to no avail. When checking her bank statement, she noticed several charges that she did not make.

Detectives verified the times of the unauthorized purchases and were able to obtain security footage from the businesses.

In surveillance video obtained, they observed the same male, later identified as Edward Atwood, wearing a Chili’s baseball cap and using the victim’s credit card. In one of these security videos, Atwood is seen purchasing a case of beer and a pumpkin.

That pumpkin would be discovered on the porch carved into a Halloween jack-o-lantern.

As Atwood returned home, deputies made contact with him and discovered the victim’s credit cards, driver’s license, and other various cards all in Atwood’s wallet. The pumpkin was collected as evidence.

Atwood was placed under arrest and taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where he later bonded out.

