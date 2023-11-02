Longtime Riverview High School Football Coach honored for his legacy with football field named in his honor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Coach John Sprague was honored recently during a football game formally known as the Turkey Bowl.

Sprague coached the Riverview Rams football team for 30 years. He tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill how touching this special ceremony was.

“Humbled, a lot of great things happened on this field, good and bad. We had great wins, tough losses but well worth the effort. A bunch of great kids,” Sprague said.

Sprague left a lasting impression on generations of Rams football players.

“John Sprague field there’s nothing like it. I mean he’s the real GOAT, my coach, I mean he’s the one at the end of the day, got me going. You know it all started here at the Ram Bowl so this will always be a special place for me,” Larry Kennedy, Jr said.

