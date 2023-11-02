Halloween candy donated to troops

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of pounds of Halloween candy leftover from the October holiday would normally go to waste but for the second year in a row, Everglades University in Sarasota is making an effort to give everyone a bite of something sweet by participating in the Treats for Troops initiative, which sends leftover candy to soldiers and veterans.

“It’s something that’s really near and dear to our hearts because we actually have students and faculty who received some of this candy when they were out serving,” said Sydney Pollock, director of Student Services for Everglades University.

Chris Curia is one of those locals who purchased too much Halloween candy this year. He says he’s lucky to have stumbled across the university’s Treats for Troops initiative. He says it’s going to a better place than his own trash can.

“It’s perfect because again, I’m sure it’s a nice surprise for the troops to be given these treats. I’m sure they don’t get treats passed around the ship or wherever they are based, so this is really special,” said Chris.

On the second year of the university participating in the initiative, Pollock says the military community at the school recognizes the effort.

“One of our students approached us on the administration side and said how special it is when you’re deployed to get something that’s so reminiscent of home,” said Pollock.

In 2022, the university collected over 300 pounds of candy and they say they expect to exceed that number by quite a bit.

