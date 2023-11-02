Five arrested on racketeering, identity theft charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office announced the rest of a joint investigation with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested five individuals for fraud, racketeering, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information.

Sammy David Nelson, 39, and Brittany Alexandria Nelson, 34, both of Margate; Jerome Dale Senior II, 41, of Plantation; Linda Joyce Hugley, 65, of Lauderdale Lakes; and Karlyn Marketa Campbell, 39, of Pompano Beach are all members of the Nelson Group.

Sammy and Brittany Nelson face additional charges for money laundering.

In 2022, SCSO opened an investigation after receiving multiple identity theft reports from residents. The victims reported that their personal identification had been compromised, and credit card accounts were opened without their consent.

Sheriff’s office investigators confirmed the approval of more than 200 suspicious credit card applications through these financial institutions. Through investigation, they were able to tie the activity to the home of the Nelsons. Investigation showed that since 2018, the individuals had created seven fake companies and stole nearly $2.3 million.

On behalf of SCSO, FDLE Miami executed a search warrant of the Nelson’s residence and vehicles before arresting them on October 24. Senior and Campbell were arrested in Plantation the following day for their participation. Hugley was arrested on October 31.

SCSO has outstanding warrants for eight additional suspects connected to these crimes: Edward A. Bell, Jr., Joel Curtiss, Oshane Malcolm, Dujuan Neil, Sheldon Neil, Jada C. Turnbull, Livens Toussaint, and Stanley Ulysse.

