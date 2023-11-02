First Alert Weather: Cold night then warming starts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front that passed south of the area yesterday produced the breezy wind we will have today That wind will continue this morning with gusts up to 30 mph along the coast. The cooler air will continue to filter in until winds shift to a more easterly direction today. Temperatures in the mid-50s have been widespread this morning, except along the barrier islands where they are closer to 60. But by mid-day, the temperatures will start to climb into the lower 80s, which will be warmer than yesterday. Despite gusty winds, the morning air will not be cold enough to compute a wind chill factor. Nevertheless, many folks feel more comfortable in sweaters and light jackets to start the day.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy. Small Craft Advisories will be up all day for gusts up to 30 mph on the water. Temperatures will rise after the morning rush hour and start the warming trend that carries us into the weekend. We will pick up a degree or two each day. By the weekend we will return to the mid-80s, with sunny and dry days.

The next chance for significant rain will be next week. A cold front will approach at that time and possibly combine will some tropical moisture lifting north. If that happens our rain chances will be as good as they have been in some time.

