Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Cold night then warming starts

Its a cool night ahead
Its a cool night ahead(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front that passed south of the area yesterday produced the breezy wind we will have today That wind will continue this morning with gusts up to 30 mph along the coast. The cooler air will continue to filter in until winds shift to a more easterly direction today. Temperatures in the mid-50s have been widespread this morning, except along the barrier islands where they are closer to 60. But by mid-day, the temperatures will start to climb into the lower 80s, which will be warmer than yesterday. Despite gusty winds, the morning air will not be cold enough to compute a wind chill factor. Nevertheless, many folks feel more comfortable in sweaters and light jackets to start the day.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy. Small Craft Advisories will be up all day for gusts up to 30 mph on the water. Temperatures will rise after the morning rush hour and start the warming trend that carries us into the weekend. We will pick up a degree or two each day. By the weekend we will return to the mid-80s, with sunny and dry days.

The next chance for significant rain will be next week. A cold front will approach at that time and possibly combine will some tropical moisture lifting north. If that happens our rain chances will be as good as they have been in some time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycle accident in Manatee County.
One person injured following crash involving bicycle
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
Help us solve a crime!
Bradenton Police searching for suspect
Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized
Port Charlotte man arrested on Halloween, pumpkin seized as evidence
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 31, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - October 31, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Court of Appeals hears redistricting case
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
ABC7 News at 6pm - October 31, 2023