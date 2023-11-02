Advertise With Us
Excitement builds for Florida International Air Show this weekend

By Rob Wells
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will take to the skies over Charlotte County at the Punta Gorda Air Center this Saturday and Sunday for the Florida International Air Show, the first since 2019.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, construction and COVID-19 concerns also stopped the show. This year, with everything in place, spokespersons said they’re excited for the 70 pilots and crew that will be showcasing their talents.

“There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation because of the show and what we’re bringing to the show, and not just because it’s something to do on the weekend, but aviation and military are huge for this area and we have a lot of military veterans,” said Denise Dull, Florida International Air Show President.

Officials said the last time the Thunderbirds performed in Punta Gorda in 2019, an estimated 75,000 people were in attendance.

