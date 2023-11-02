Chalkboard Champions: Aubrey Peacher

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As a teacher, it’s always hard to let go of your favorite students when they move onto the next grade, but Aubrey Peacher says she’s just lucky to add more students to her family.

“I care about them so much. It’s crazy because every year I end the year and I’m like how could I ever possibly love another class the way that I love this class. Then my new class comes in and they just weigh on your heart.”

Mrs. Peacher is a teacher at Samoset Elementary School, and her kindergarten class is different than your average classroom. That’s because she communicates with her students through English, Spanish, and sign language.

“I want everybody to feel included in my classroom. Whether that’s academically, emotionally, however they need that I want them to feel included. So I try to throw in lots of different,” says Peacher.

She pushes her kids, but also makes sure they have fun while doing it. That’s why her kids say they adore her.

Kindergartner Rose Joseph says, “I love her. Every day I go to lunch and I see her and I take a big hug after I pack up.”

Mrs. Peacher does her best to get her students in the right position to succeed. When she sees the progress at the end of the year, she knows she did her job.

“I feel like everybody says this, but it’s like when you finally see that click. It’s amazing especially at a title one school. They come in and you really see them grow you see them take off. It’s amazing that they will come in with zero letters and by the end these kids are reading.”

