Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Britney Spears’ childhood home is up for sale

The home has 2,300 square feet of living space. (Source: zillow.com)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market.

The property in Kentwood, Louisiana has been listed for $1.2 million – a 336% increase from when it was last sold just two years ago.

The house last sold for $275,000 in February 2021.

According to the real estate listing, the home has 2,300 square feet of living space. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio and home furnishings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycle accident in Manatee County.
One person injured following crash involving bicycle
Help us solve a crime!
Bradenton Police searching for suspect
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized
Port Charlotte man arrested on Halloween, pumpkin seized as evidence
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Trial testimony reveals gambling giant Bally’s paid $60 million to take over Trump’s NYC golf course
FILE - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer...
American Cancer Society updates guidelines on lung cancer screenings
Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.
Crash sends actor Alan Ruck’s truck into pizzeria
It's the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer Society released new...
American Cancer Society updates guideline on lung cancer screenings