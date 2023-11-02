Advertise With Us
Breeze OnDemand expansion moving forward

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Finding the best way to keep traffic flowing on Longboat Key has been a major priority for many years. Now, that goal is within reach.

Longboat Key Public Works Director Isaac Brownman says they have been working with Sarasota and Manatee counties for over four years to get a more efficient public transportation system.

“Sarasota County has provided a draft service agreement to Manatee County for their consideration,” says Jane Grogg, Sarasota County Transit Director.

Grogg says this agreement would mean Sarasota County’s Breeze OnDemand public rideshare service would be offered throughout the entirety of Longboat Key.

“Currently it stops at the county line, which is very close to Bayfront Park on Longboat Key. In the proposal, the service would go all the way to Coquina Beach,” says Grogg.

Manatee County Public Works Director Chad Butzow says this single service provider would create a smoother way for travelers to get from one end of the town to the other.

“There is a single point of contact where they make their reservation, and they have the same level of service that the rest of the residents of the town already had,” says Butzow.

These Uber-like public services have been rapidly gaining traction.

“Since 2021, the growth of the on-demand service has grown beyond our expectations,” says Grogg.

The on-demand service is something Manatee County also hopes to offer on a wide-spread scale.

“We are thinking some pilot versions in the near future to determine if an on-demand service can connect out east - Parrish, Lakewood Ranch, or even east of Lakewood Ranch - to the core of the town where the fixed-route service already exists,” says Butzow, adding he hopes to have this unified service with Sarasota County running on the first service day in January.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Help us solve a crime!
Bradenton Police searching for suspect

