Avelo Airlines adds new nonstop route from SRQ to Philly

Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines(KPTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Avelo Airlines has added a third nonstop route from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to the Greater Philly’s Wilmington Airport.

ILG serves as an alternative to Philadelphia International Airport. Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Currently, introductory one-way fares between SRQ and ILG start at $59 with additional charges as applied.

Customers can make reservations here.

Avelo customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

