Zeshon Casimir making name of himself and grades for his education at Cardinal Mooney CHS

By James Hill
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Zeshon Casimir is a Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School senior and Cardinal Mooney Cougars football player.

Casimir tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill his daily routine starts with the mentality of winning everyday and taking care of business all day long.

“I have a 4.0, and it’s not easy to have a 4.0 here at Cardinal Mooney because it’s a college prep class. You really have to stay on top of it. Our coaches preach that our student-athletes have to be focused in the classroom,” Casimir said.

Jared Clark is the varsity football coach at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School. He says Casimir is a great example of what he instills in his players.

“Cardinal Mooney, we have a bunch of guys that are high academic guys and they’re great athletes as well. Zeshon Casimir is no different than a lot of guys on our team but he’s a 4.0 student. He obviously, the classroom is very important to him,” Coach Clark said.

