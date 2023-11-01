YMCA of Southwest Florida and CoreSRQ announce merger

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The YMCA of Southwest Florida and CoreSRQ announced on Monday that the two organizations are merging.

The YMCA of Southwest Florida consists of eight different YMCAs in seven Southwest Florida counties with more than 60,000 members and participants under its umbrella.

The Sarasota branches, located at Euclid Ave and Potter Park, will now be known respectively as Sarasota City YMCA Branch and Palmer Ranch YMCA Branch, names that reestablish the YMCA legacy founded in 1945.

The CoreSRQ name was adopted following a grass roots community effort to keep the facilities open in 2019. In a six-week period, the Sarasota community united and through financial gifts by generous donors as well as members and concerned citizens, saved the wellness centers from closure.

