Trial date for suspect in hotel killing delayed until February

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The trial date for a Port Charlotte man accused of killing his partner at a hotel on University Parkway, has been moved to February.

Brennan Wakey is accused of the 2021 shooting death of his partner, Colton Wright.

The shooting happened in the overnight hours of Dec. 9, but Wright’s body wasn’t discovered until later the next morning by housekeeping.

Video surveillance captured the victim a short time later at a drive-thru. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, video surveillance captured the victim, Wakey, and the unknown man exit a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. Just after 3 a.m., video surveillance captured Wakey leaving the building, walking at a fast pace while pulling a bag on wheels with a handgun tucked into his rear waistband, investigators said.

Detectives were able to track down Wakey to his home in Charlotte County where he was charged with murder.

The trial was set to begin Monday, Nov. 6 but has been moved to Feb. 12, 2024.

