Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile
Community reacts to three-tiered human trafficking sting
Dry weather for the next 7 days
First Alert Weather: Dramatic drop in temperatures and a gusty wind expected today

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; defense lawyer says he’s no monster
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden touts investment in rural areas in Minnesota, the home state of his primary challenger
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at...
White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New...
Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hike