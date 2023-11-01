Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota man charged with threatening Jewish organization in New York

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel, of Sarasota, has been charged with transmitting an interstate threat to injure after a criminal complaint was filed against him.

According to the complaint affidavit, on Oct. 21, Patel left a threatening voicemail at the World Jewish Congress in New York City identifying himself by name and screaming, among other expletives, “If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli.”

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile
Community reacts to three-tiered human trafficking sting
Dry weather for the next 7 days
First Alert Weather: Dramatic drop in temperatures and a gusty wind expected today

Latest News

Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized
Port Charlotte man arrested on Halloween, pumpkin seized as evidence
County reports a record sea turtle nesting season in 2023
Help us solve a crime!
Bradenton Police searching for suspect
Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge
Manatee Ave Bridge construction completed