Sarasota man charged with threatening Jewish organization in New York

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel, of Sarasota, has been charged with transmitting an interstate threat to injure after a criminal complaint was filed against him.

According to the complaint affidavit, on Oct. 21, Patel left a threatening voicemail at the World Jewish Congress in New York City identifying himself by name and screaming, among other expletives, “If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli.”

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

