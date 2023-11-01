Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Government Job Fair offering outstanding opportunities

Sarasota County Government hosting a Job Fair from 2-4:30 p.m.
Sarasota County Government hosting a Job Fair from 2-4:30 p.m.(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Sarasota County Government will be hosting a Job Fair at the Fruitville Public Library on 100 Apex Road. The county with openings for people of all experience levels from entry level applicants to seasoned professionals.

Open positions include:

  • Public Utilities - Field Technicians
  • Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources - Trades workers
  • Office of Financial Management - Administrative Specialist
  • Breeze Transit - Bus Drivers, Bus Attendants
  • Solid Waste - Skilled Trades Workers

For more information on this job fair, visit Sarasota County Government

