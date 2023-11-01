Advertise With Us
Sandy Claws Beach Run returns to Siesta Beach Dec. 9

Register by Nov. 17 to guarantee the best price, along with receiving a long-sleeve performance event shirt and runner swag.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It may be the first day of November, but it’s time to start thinking of the Holidays.

A beloved tradition is coming back. The 47th annual Sandy Claws Beach Run at Siesta Beach, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Register by Nov. 17 to guarantee the best price, along with receiving a long-sleeve performance event shirt and runner swag. The 5K race is chip-timed and there will be finisher medals for all participants and there will be awards for different categories.

All runners are also welcome to participate in a holiday-themed costume contest.

The 5K run is sanctioned by the Manasota Track Club and is a part of their fall racing series. Proceeds benefit the “Summer in the Parks” Adopt-A-Camper scholarship program.

To register, click here. Registration will be open until 7:45 a.m. on race day.

Early packet pickup will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at the New Balance Sarasota store,1872 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota. The one-mile fun run will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K run at 8:20 a.m. The holiday-themed costume contest winners and race awards will be announced starting around 9:15 a.m.

Siesta Beach is located at 948 Beach Road, Sarasota.

