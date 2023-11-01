Advertise With Us
Port Charlotte man arrested on Halloween, pumpkin seized as evidence

Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized
Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was arrested on Halloween after fraudulently using a coworker’s credit card to purchase items, including a pumpkin he carved and placed in front of his home.

On Oct. 29 Charlotte County detectives responded to a Chili’s Restaurant in Port Charlotte to take a report of a theft and unauthorized usage of an employee’s credit card. The victim told detectives that she believed she had dropped her wallet in the parking lot of work one day and searched for it to no avail. When checking her bank statement, she noticed several charges that she did not make during the time when the wallet was lost.

Detectives verified the times of the unauthorized purchases and were able to obtain security footage from the businesses. In each video obtained, they observed the same man, later identified as Edward Atwood, wearing a Chili’s baseball cap and using the victim’s credit card.

In one of these security videos, Atwood is seen purchasing a case of beer and a pumpkin.

When deputies arrived at Atwood’s residence to speak with him, they noticed a freshly-carved pumpkin in the driveway. The homeowner told deputies Atwood had just purchased the pumpkin on Saturday, which matched the timeline of the video footage detectives had reviewed.

Deputies found the victim’s credit cards, driver’s license and other various cards all in Atwood’s wallet. The pumpkin was also collected as evidence.

Atwood was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where he later bonded out.

