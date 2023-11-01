Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

More lanes open 44th Avenue East in Manatee County

Manatee County motorists will find their commute a little more manageable as new travel lanes...
Manatee County motorists will find their commute a little more manageable as new travel lanes open along 44th Avenue East.(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New lanes are opening along 44th Avenue East in Manatee County.

The full four-lane section of 44th Avenue East will be open from 45th Street East to approximately 62n Street East by Friday, Nov. 3.

The expanded roadway includes the crossings of Gap Creek and the Braden River. With four segments of the six-segment 44th Avenue East project now completed, this work finishing segment five will be followed by the final link of the project crossing I-75. 

Learn more on 44thaveeast.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Community reacts to three-tiered human trafficking sting
'Operation Refuge' results in several arrests
‘Operation Refuge’ nets multiple arrests for human trafficking
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Bicycle accident in Manatee County.
One person injured following crash involving bicycle
Brennan Wakey
Trial date for suspect in hotel killing delayed until February
File photo
Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller to offer free services for Veterans during November
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Charges upgraded after Manatee County shooting victim dies