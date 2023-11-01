More lanes open 44th Avenue East in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New lanes are opening along 44th Avenue East in Manatee County.

The full four-lane section of 44th Avenue East will be open from 45th Street East to approximately 62n Street East by Friday, Nov. 3.

The expanded roadway includes the crossings of Gap Creek and the Braden River. With four segments of the six-segment 44th Avenue East project now completed, this work finishing segment five will be followed by the final link of the project crossing I-75.

Learn more on 44thaveeast.com.

