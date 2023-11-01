Advertise With Us
Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller to offer free services for Veterans during November

File photo
File photo(MGN Online)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Veterans Day is in November and as a thank you to those who served our country, the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will offer veterans and active duty personnel free services.

Those services include free passport photos, notary services and copies as a token of our appreciation in November.

Veterans and active-duty personnel must provide form DD214 or their military identification for free services.

Learn more here.

