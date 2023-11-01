Advertise With Us
One person was injured following crash involving bicycle

Bicycle accident in Manatee County.
Bicycle accident in Manatee County.(Dominick Guzzo / CC BY 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was injured in a crash in Manatee County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash involving a bicycle on State Road 70 at around 5:30 a.m.

The vehicle was on the outside lane, traveling eastbound on State Road 70 when he collided with the left side of a bicyclists on the south shoulder. The rider was separated from his bicycle and stopped in the middle of the roadway.

The rider has been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by Manatee County EMS, and is in critical condition.

According to FHP, the car involved was a Mazda sedan, they continue to investigate this crash.

