HCA Florida to open first free-standing emergency room in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Developers are calling it a new chapter for emergency healthcare services in Manatee County after an official groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new HCA Florida Palmetto Emergency Center.

The facility, along 10th Street East, is a new, state-of-the-art emergency room for residents in Palmetto, Parrish and the surrounding communities. The hospital has invested $15 million in the first facility of its kind for HCA.

The new facility will provide 24/7 Board Certified Emergency Physician Coverage. There will be 11 exam rooms in the new facility, and will offer X-Rays, Cat Scans, Ultrasounds, Laboratories and Pharmacy Services.

The ER will create 30 full-time positions, including: nurses, paramedics, radiology technicians, security guards, laboratory technicians, pharmacy technicians and housekeeping staff.

Officials say they expect to treat more than 7,000 patients in the first year of operation.

HCA Florida Palmetto Emergency Center is expected to open in Summer 2024.

