Discovering the Original Sea Horses from Lido Beach Casino

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is a heartwarming story about love and romance, wrapped around the lost Sea Horses from Lido Beach Casino. They’re not lost anymore! But the love and romance is still there!

Watch today’s bonus story, Discovering the Lido Beach Casino.

https://www.mysuncoast.com/video/2023/09/16/discovering-lido-beach-casino-with-saturday-bonus-feature/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

