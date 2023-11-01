County reports a record sea turtle nesting season in 2023
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the end of the 2023 sea turtle nesting season, and county officials in Sarasota County officials are reporting a record year.
Sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31 every year.
Here are some of the preliminary nesting totals for 2023:
133,941 Loggerheads
76,543 Greens
1,711 Leatherbacks
10 Kemp’s Ridleys
For more, including ways you can help protect nesting and hatching sea turtles visit http://scgov.net.
