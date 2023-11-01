County reports a record sea turtle nesting season in 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the end of the 2023 sea turtle nesting season, and county officials in Sarasota County officials are reporting a record year.

Sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31 every year.

Here are some of the preliminary nesting totals for 2023:

133,941 Loggerheads

76,543 Greens

1,711 Leatherbacks

10 Kemp’s Ridleys

For more, including ways you can help protect nesting and hatching sea turtles visit http://scgov.net.

