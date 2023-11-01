County to hold meeting on DeSoto Area Sidewalk project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Officials are holding a public meeting for residents on a proposed improvement project.

The meeting will cover the second phase of the Desoto Area Sidewalk Project. The project is expected to go along DeSoto Road, from Middle Avenue to Lockwood Ridge Road. It will also run along Tuttle Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr Way to 61st Street.

Officials will have displays of the proposed project on hand. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday night at the Longwood Run Park in Sarasota.

