Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

County to hold meeting on DeSoto Area Sidewalk project

Desoto Area Sidewalk Projects
Desoto Area Sidewalk Projects(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Officials are holding a public meeting for residents on a proposed improvement project.

The meeting will cover the second phase of the Desoto Area Sidewalk Project. The project is expected to go along DeSoto Road, from Middle Avenue to Lockwood Ridge Road. It will also run along Tuttle Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr Way to 61st Street.

Officials will have displays of the proposed project on hand. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday night at the Longwood Run Park in Sarasota.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Community reacts to three-tiered human trafficking sting
'Operation Refuge' results in several arrests
‘Operation Refuge’ nets multiple arrests for human trafficking
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Manatee County motorists will find their commute a little more manageable as new travel lanes...
More lanes open 44th Avenue East in Manatee County
Bicycle accident in Manatee County.
One person injured following crash involving bicycle
Brennan Wakey
Trial date for suspect in hotel killing delayed until February
File photo
Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller to offer free services for Veterans during November