Charges upgraded after Manatee County shooting victim dies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man suffering from a gun shot wound back on Oct. 20 has now died from his injuries.

Leroy Lee Hope Sr. is facing several charged, including second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the death of the 60-year-old victim.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shots fired call in the 1500 block of Second Avenue W. This happened around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound on his head. Detectives say Hope drove his car by the victim who was on a bicycle, got out of his vehicle and then shot the victim before fleeing the scene. MCSO believes this happened after Hope got into a fight with another man, just a few blocks away from the shooting.

Hope was initially arrested on an unrelated charge. Detectives later connected Hope to the shooting after their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.