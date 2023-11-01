Bradenton Police searching for suspect

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The man in the above photos allegedly broke into a business located in the 4300 block of Cortez Rd. on Monday, Oct. 16 and stole several items.

He left on foot, walking towards 43rd St. W.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, wearing a blue shirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes with white soles.

If you have any information about him, contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

