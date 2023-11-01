Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton Police searching for suspect

Help us solve a crime!
Help us solve a crime!(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The man in the above photos allegedly broke into a business located in the 4300 block of Cortez Rd. on Monday, Oct. 16 and stole several items.

He left on foot, walking towards 43rd St. W.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, wearing a blue shirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes with white soles.

If you have any information about him, contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Community reacts to three-tiered human trafficking sting
'Operation Refuge' results in several arrests
‘Operation Refuge’ nets multiple arrests for human trafficking
Makayla Oxendine
Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

County reports a record sea turtle nesting season in 2023
Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge
Manatee Ave Bridge construction completed
Sarasota County Government hosting a Job Fair from 2-4:30 p.m.
Sarasota County Government Job Fair offering outstanding opportunities
Desoto Area Sidewalk Projects
County to hold meeting on DeSoto Area Sidewalk project