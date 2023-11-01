Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are looking for 17-year-old Makayla Oxendine.
Makayla was last seen in the 900 block of 9th St. W.
She is known to frequent the Oneco area.
Makayla is 5-feet-9-inches, 145 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, tan boots and a teal baseball cap.
If you have information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Gow at 941-932-9300 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.