Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

Makayla Oxendine
Makayla Oxendine(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are looking for 17-year-old Makayla Oxendine.

Makayla was last seen in the 900 block of 9th St. W.

She is known to frequent the Oneco area.

Makayla is 5-feet-9-inches, 145 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, tan boots and a teal baseball cap.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Gow at 941-932-9300 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

