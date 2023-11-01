Bradenton Police looking for missing juvenile

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are looking for 17-year-old Makayla Oxendine.

Makayla was last seen in the 900 block of 9th St. W.

She is known to frequent the Oneco area.

Makayla is 5-feet-9-inches, 145 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, tan boots and a teal baseball cap.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Gow at 941-932-9300 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

