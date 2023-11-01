Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car, walking home from a neighbor’s house

He was transported to Tift Regional Medical Center, where he later died from multiple blunt force traumas.
By Lenah Allen, WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Georgia on Sunday, according to the Tift County coroner.

According to Corner Melissa Carroll, Devin Estes was across the street playing outside with his neighbors.

He later was going back to his home with an adult when he was trying to cross the street and was hit by a car on Highway 319.

He was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where he later died from multiple blunt force traumas.

Glenn S., a witness, said he saw the aftermath of the accident as Estes’ parents and other stopped drivers were trying to give him CPR.

The witness also said the driver who hit Estes did pull over and help the family. It is unknown if the driver was cited or not.

“Things like this can happen out of nowhere and yeah, it’s just really sad. I’m praying,” Glenn said.

Many people are sharing their condolences to the family on a funeral home’s website where his obituary is posted.

Tift County Schools is also mourning his loss, as Devin was a student at G.O. Bailey Elementary School, and shared a post on Facebook.

The family is accepting donations through a church fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Community reacts to three-tiered human trafficking sting
'Operation Refuge' results in several arrests
‘Operation Refuge’ nets multiple arrests for human trafficking
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Charges upgraded after Manatee County shooting victim dies
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they...
Deputies make ‘major breakthrough’ in hunt for Michael Myers
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives for his civil business fraud trial at New York...
Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empire
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya...
Gaza crossing opens for foreign passport holders and wounded as Israeli strikes pound refugee camp