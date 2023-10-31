Water line work to cut service Wednesday along Cortez Road West

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County will be shutting off water to a number of homes along Cortez Road West Wednesday as they work on water lines in the area.

On Nov 1, water will be shut off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for customers in 8604–11655 Cortez Rd W, Alcona Estates, Bay Lakes Estates, Coral Shores, Mount Vernon, Palma Sola Harbour Condo, Rinascita, Water Way Condos, Bay Beach, Casco Corado Condos, San Remo shores, Twin Isles Estates, Paradise Bay, 4415-4528 106th Street West, and Sunny Shores.

After water service is restored, residents are advised any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled as a precaution. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Once tests show the water is safe, normally within 24-48 hours, the advisory will be lifted.

Affected residents with concerns can call 941-792-8811, ext. 5268 or 5216, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

