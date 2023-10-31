Warm Halloween Day, Cool & Breezy Night for Vampires

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be somewhat cloudy overnight on Monday, with temperatures that dip to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Dry air will keep Halloween pleasant and warm in the daytime, with highs in the mid 80s. In the evening, vampires can expect a light breeze with cooler temperatures in the 70s. There will not be a full moon for werewolves. However, three quarters of the moon will be lit, making for a decent amount of moonlight for traveling ghouls and goblins seeking candy.

A cold front makes its way into the Suncoast overnight Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. The front will dip high temperatures down to the 70s on Wednesday. Dewpoints will plummet to the 40s making it feel quite dry and cool. It will be windy with plenty of sunshine. The Thursday morning wake up will be chilly as temperatures drop to the upper 50s. Thursday’s high will be 80, and temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s as the week progresses. Lows slowly climb back into to the upper 60s.

Halloween at the beach should be warm and pleasant with a light breeze in the afternoon. Halloween boaters will have a moderate chop with seas about two feet. Winds will start out relatively light at five knots, then increase to 15 knots as the day moves forward. Boaters could feel gusts up to 20 knots in the late afternoon. Wednesday, the waters turn rough with the arrival of the cold front. Seas will rise between three and five feet and potentially six feet. The water does not return to calmer, normal conditions until Saturday or Sunday.

There are two disturbances the ABC First Alert weather team are tracking. A disturbance northeast of Bermuda has a 10% chance of development within two and seven days. By Tuesday, the group of storms will hit drier air and strong upper level winds, which should limit further development. Meanwhile, in the Caribbean Sea there is a disturbance with a 60% chance of development within seven days. This area of low pressure is expected to continue moving west and eventually move over Central America. When it hits land, the friction should break down the system.

